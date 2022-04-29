Nagpur, Apr 29 (PTI) Maharashtra Home Minister Dilip Walse Patil on Friday said there was no law and order problem in the state and alleged some people were trying to portray there was one.

Also Read | Core Sector Growth Slows Down to 4.3% in March 2022.

Speaking at the inauguration of the Police Bhavan building for the city and rural police units in Nagpur, he said some anti-socials were trying to disturb peace in the state, and cited the untoward incidents and tension that engulfed Amravati and Malegaon areas in November last year during protests against violence in Tripura.

Also Read | Delhi High Court Awards Rs 15 Lakh Compensation to Victim of Police Shootout in 1997.

He said such elements were then blaming the state government over law and order, in the process trying to "make an issue out of a non-issue".

He asked police to ensure peace was maintained and said focus must also be on eradicating the drug menace.

Speaking on the occasion, Deputy Chief Minister Ajit Pawar said new buildings were being constructed for 87 police units in the state.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)