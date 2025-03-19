Hyderabad (Telangana) [India], March 19 (ANI): BRS leader Harish Rao slammed the Telangana budget presented in the Legislative Assembly for the financial year 2025-26, stating that the people of the State were thinking that there would be a budget allocation for the six guarantees made by the Congress party and for the promises made to the women and people of the State.

"...The people of the state were eagerly waiting for the budget, people were thinking that there would be a budget allocation for the six guarantees made by the Congress party and for the promises made to the women and people of Telangana. There was no mention of the Mahalakshmi scheme guaranteeing monthly assistance of Rs 2500 for women. There is not a single rupee allocation for it. Congress had also promised to increase pensions for the elderly and widows from Rs 2000 to 4000..there is no budget allocation for it," Rao told ANI.

Earlier in the day, BRS MLC Mohammed Mahmood Ali stated that "there is nothing new" in the Telangana budget presented in the Legislative Assembly for the financial year 2025-26. The BRC MLC slammed the Congress government for not taking any action over the promises made to the people.

He also accused the Congress government of being unaware of the education and employment of the Muslims despite ruling the state for 48 years.

"There is nothing in this Budget, except 'golmaal'. Last year's Budget provisions were not even utilised properly. The tall promises that were made to the people were just lip service. A Rs 1000 Crore employment budget was presented, but not even a Re was spent...The other Budget of Rs 3005 Crores for Urdu Academy, for Haj Committee but no bill regarding the arrangements for Haj Committee was passed...Congress has ruled our state for 48 years, but they neither know about the education of Muslims nor about their employment. Promises were not fulfilled," Ali told ANI.

Telangana Deputy Chief Minister and Finance Minister Bhatti Vikramarka on Wednesday tabled the 2025-26 state budget in the ongoing assembly session, saying that the state government was focusing on advancement in technology, transport, infrastructure, and environment conservation.

"We are developing a master plan to transform Hyderabad into a global city of international standards, focusing on technological advancement, transportation expansion, infrastructure development, and environmental conservation. As a part of this vision, we have launched the Musi Riverfront Development Project to make Hyderabad a pollution-free city. To establish Telangana as a leader in modern technology, clean energy, and sustainable development, we have formulated the 'Mega Master Plan 2050'," Vikramarka said while addressing the assembly.

The Telangana Budget for the fiscal year 2025-26, proposes a total expenditure of Rs 3,04,965 crore, with revenue expenditure of Rs 2,26,982 crore and capital expenditure of Rs 36,504 crore (ANI)

