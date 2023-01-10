Thane, Jan 10 (PTI) No new COVID-19 case or death has been reported in Maharashtra's Thane district, a health official said on Tuesday.

There are currently 10 active COVID-19 cases in Thane, which comes under the Mumbai Metropolitan Region, he said.

The district has so far recorded 7,47,410 cases of coronavirus, the official said.

The death toll remained unchanged at 11,971. The recovery count has reached 7,36,199, he added.

