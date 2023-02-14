The UK government is "closely monitoring" the surveys conducted by the Income Tax department at offices of British Broadcasting Company (BBC) in India, news agency ANI reported on Tuesday. Earlier today, teams of the Income Tax department conducted "survey operation" at BBC offices in Mumbai and Delhi. The BBC News said that it was fully cooperating with the officials. Income Tax Department Undertakes 'Survey' at BBC Office in Delhi.

UK Government Monitoring I-T Surveys on BBC Offices in India:

We are closely monitoring reports of tax surveys conducted at the offices of the BBC in India: United Kingdom Government Sources — ANI (@ANI) February 14, 2023

