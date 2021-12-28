Hardoi (Uttar Pradesh) [India], December 28 (ANI): Launching a scathing attack on the opposition parties, Union Minister Home Amit Shah on Tuesday said that Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP), Samajwadi Party (SP) and Congress cannot stop construction of the Ram Temple in Ayodhya.

Addressing the 'Jan Vishwas Yatra' in Uttar Pradesh's Hardoi, Shah said, "SP, BSP and Congress made a lot of efforts to stop the construction of Ram Temple in Ayodhya. I am here to challenge them, use every ounce of your strength to stop the construction of the temple."

"In a few months, a grand temple of Lord Ram will be standing there," the Union Minister said.

He stated that BJP fulfils every promise it makes to the people.

Shah is addressing rallies in the state as part of BJP's campaign for assembly polls. (ANI)

