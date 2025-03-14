Gorakhpur (Uttar Pradesh) [India], March 14 (ANI): Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on Friday stressed the importance of national unity, stating that India can only develop when its people are united. He added that no power in the world would be able to prevent India from becoming a developed nation if it is united.

Addressing the public in Gorakhpur on the occasion of Holi, CM Yogi said, "Sanatan Dharma has only one proclamation, and that proclamation is that where there is Dharma, there will be victory. Modi has given a resolution of developed India to the country. India can develop only when it is united, if it is united then it will be the best, if it is the best then no power in the world will be able to stop it from becoming developed. Therefore, all our efforts should be dedicated to the nation. The message of Holi is simple: this country will remain united only through unity."

Chief Minister Yogi said that the strength of Sanatan Dharma lies in our faith, and the soul of that faith is in our festivals.

"The tradition of festivals and celebrations is something that no other country or religion possesses, as rich as the tradition of Sanatan Dharma. The strength of Sanatan Dharma lies in our faith, and the soul of that faith is in our festivals. Through these festivals, India will progress. From the north to the south, and from the east to the west of the country, the people of India get the opportunity to join these celebrations with enthusiasm and joy," CM Yogi said,

CM Yogi stated that those who criticized Sanatan Dharma have seen its and India's strength through the Maha Kumbh in Prayagraj, where over 66 crore people took a holy dip without discrimination.

"Those who criticized Sanatan Dharma have witnessed its strength and India strength through the Maha Kumbh in Prayagraj. More than 66 crore people took a holy dip without any discrimination. The world was astonished to see such an unusual sight. Those who thought Hindus were divided based on caste should see this," CM Yogi said.

Earlier, Chief Minister Yogi Aditynath performed puja and aarti at the place of Holika Dahan in Gorakhnath temple premises to begin the Holi celebration. (ANI)

