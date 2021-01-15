Mumbai, Jan 15 (PTI) Nobody is bigger than the law and it will not discriminate against anyone in Maharashtra, Home Minister Anil Deshmukh said on Friday, in comments coming in the backdrop of his cabinet colleague Dhananjay Munde facing rape allegations.

Munde, the Social Justice Minister, has been accused of rape by a Mumbai-based woman. The 45-year-old NCP leader has denied the charges and termed them as a blackmail attempt.

Nobody is bigger than the law, not even a minister. The law will not discriminate against anyone in Maharashtra.

"Our police will probe the matter properly and take proper action against whoever is guilty. The legal process is on, Deshmukh said.

Deshmukh, an NCP leader, made the comments while replying to a question from journalists about reports of the womans claim that the police are not cooperating in connection with her complaint against Munde.

Munde has claimed he is being blackmailed by the woman and her sister. He, however, has acknowledged that he was in a relationship with the complainant woman's sister and has two children with her.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)