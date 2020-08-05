Noida (UP), Aug 5 (PTI) Uttar Pradesh's Gautam Buddh Nagar on Wednesday recorded 100 fresh COVID-19 cases, pushing the tally in the district to 5,644, official data showed.

Seventy more patients were discharged on Tuesday. So far, 4,669 patients have recovered from COVID-19 in Gautam Buddh Nagar. The district has registered the second highest recoveries in the state after Lucknow (5,504), it showed.

The number of active cases in the district stands at 932 and fatalities at 43, according to the data released by the UP Health Department for a 24-hour period.

The mortality rate among COVID-19 patients stands at 0.76 per cent, slightly better than 0.77 per cent the previous day, according to official statistics.

The recovery rate of patients dropped slightly to 82.72 per cent from 82.95 per cent on Tuesday.

The district currently has 279 containment zones across Noida and Greater Noida, with 242 of them in category I (single COVID-19 case) and 37 category II (multiple cases), according to an official statement.

In or out movement in containment zones, except for medical staff and essential services' personnel, is prohibited, it added.

Gautam Buddh Nagar (932) stands 11th on the list of districts in the state in terms of active cases.

The maximum active cases are in Lucknow (4,513) followed by Kanpur Nagar (4,176), Allahabad (1,760), Varanasi (1,702), Bareilly (1,628), Gorakhpur (1,260), Jaunpur (1,198), Ballia (981), Aligarh (972) and Ghaziabad (968), according to the data.

There were 41,973 active cases across Uttar Pradesh, while the death toll reached 1,857 with 40 fatalities since Tuesday. So far, 60,558 patients have recovered across the state, the data showed.

