Noida (UP), Dec 2 (PTI) Uttar Pradesh's Gautam Buddh Nagar recorded 166 new COVID-19 cases that pushed the district's infection tally to 22,978 on Wednesday, official data showed.

Active cases in the district rose to 1,152 from 1,127 the previous day, according to the data released by the UP Health Department for a 24-hour period.

The number of active cases in Gautam Buddh Nagar is the fifth highest in the state.

As many as 141 more patients got discharged during the period with the overall recoveries reaching 21,743, the fifth highest in the state.

Gautam Buddh Nagar's death toll remained at 83 with a mortality rate of 0.36 per cent. The recovery rate of patients reached 94.62 per cent, the statistics showed.

Meanwhile, the number of active cases in UP came down to 22,797 from 23,670 on Tuesday, while the overall recoveries reached 5,16,694 and the death toll linked to COVID-19 climbed to 7,817 on Wednesday, the data showed.

