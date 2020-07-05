Noida (UP), Jul 5 (PTI) A 34-year-old man and a 32-year-old woman were found dead in their homes here in separate incidents that are suspected to be suicides, police said on Sunday.

The first case was reported around 8.30 pm on Saturday from Sector 46 where the body of the man was found hanging from the ceiling fan in his home, the police said.

The deceased had a mobile phone shop in Sector 40, an official from the local Sector 39 police station said.

In the other incident, the body of the woman was found hanging inside her residence in Sector 82 of the city on Sunday morning, the police said.

“Before the police reached the spot, her family members had rushed her to a private hospital where she was declared dead by the doctors,” an official from the local Phase 2 police station said.

The cause behind them allegedly taking the extreme step was yet to be known as no suicide note was found at either of the spots, the police said.

The bodies have been sent for post-mortem and further proceedings were underway, the police added.

