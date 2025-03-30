The Lamborghini involved in the accident near Sector 94 roundabout has been taken into custody by Noida Police (Photo/ANI)

Noida (Uttar Pradesh) [India], March 30 (ANI): Two people were injured after being hit by a Lamborghini near Noida's Sector 94 roundabout on Sunday. Following which, the driver, identified as Deepak, was arrested, and the vehicle was seized, police officials said.

According to a police statement, "Two people were injured after being hit by a Lamborghini near the Sector 94 roundabout in the Sector-126 police station area. The car is registered in the name of Mridul and was being driven by Deepak."

"The driver, Deepak, a resident of Ajmer, has been arrested, and the car has been taken into custody. Sector-126 police station has registered a case, and further legal action is being taken," the statement added.

Gaurav, an eyewitness, described the incident, saying, "I saw the car in a video of one of my influencer friends. The driver could not control the car, hit people, and then crashed into the divider. It is a Pondicherry-registered car." (ANI)

