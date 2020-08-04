Noida (UP), Aug 4 (PTI) Three people were arrested and owners of over 1,500 vehicles issued challans across Noida and Greater Noida on Tuesday for allegedly violating curbs imposed due to the COVID-19 outbreak, Gautam Buddh Nagar police said.

Fourteen vehicles were impounded for similar violations till Tuesday night across the district, which has so far recorded 5,544 COVID-19 cases and 43 deaths, according to official figures.

Also Read | Jammu & Kashmir: No Curfew in Srinagar On August 4-5, Order Withdrawn by Govt Amid Criticism.

Section 144 of the Criminal Procedure Code (CrPC), which bars assembly of more than four people, is in force in Gautam Buddh Nagar.

"One FIR was registered and three people were arrested for violating the COVID-19 curbs. A total of 4,401 vehicles were checked across 200 barrier points in the district and challans issued to 1,511 of them, while another 14 were impounded," the police said in a statement.

Also Read | Beirut | Explosion Rocks City Ahead of Hariri Verdict: Live News Breaking And Coronavirus Updates on August 4, 2020.

Altogether, Rs 1,43,100 were collected in fines during the action, the police said.

The Noida-Delhi border, which was closed for normal public movement since the outbreak of coronavirus in March, was reopened on August 1, officials said.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)