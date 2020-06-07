India News | Noida: 41 Fresh Cases Push Coronavirus Tally to 632

Noida (UP), Jun 7 (PTI) Forty-one more people tested positive for coronavirus in Uttar Pradesh's Gautam Buddh Nagar on Sunday, pushing the infection count in the district to 632, officials said.

So far, the district has reported eight infection deaths.

"On Sunday, 41 people tested positive for COVID-19. The total number of positive cases till date stands at 632,” District Surveillance Officer Sunil Dohare said.

He said 31 people were discharged from hospitals after treatment, taking the number of recovered patient to 413 till date.

“There are 211 active cases now," he said.

According to a statement, the fresh cases included three minors, aged 12 and 14. Four elderly people--aged 67, 68, 71 and 72—were also found infected with the virus, it said.

Among those discharged, 16 were under treatment at the Government Institute of Medical Sciences (GIMS); 10 at Sharda Hospital; and five at Kailash Hospital, all three in Greater Noida.

The recovery rate of patients on Sunday improved to 65.34 per cent from 64.63 per cent the previous day, according to official statistics.

