Noida (UP), Jun 28 (PTI) Five people were arrested and owners of 819 vehicles penalised across Noida and Greater Noida on Sunday for alleged violation of curbs imposed due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the Gautam Buddh Nagar police said.

Also, four vehicles were impounded for similar violations during a 24-hour period till Sunday night, police said, even as several restrictions on outdoor movement that were put during the COVID-19 lockdown have been eased now.

Also Read | CJI Bobde Spotted Checking Out Harley Davidson And His Love For Bikes is Evident! (View Pic).

Criminal Procedure Code (CrPC) Section 144, which bars assembly of more than four persons, is in force in Gautam Buddh Nagar, whose urban areas fall in the 'red zone' for COVID-19.

"One FIR was registered and five persons arrested for violating CrPC 144. A total of 2,230 vehicles were checked across 200 barrier points in the district and challans issued to 819 of them, while another four were impounded," police said in a statement.

Also Read | Rajasthan Govt Allows Religious Places to Re-Open in Rural Areas With Limited Devotees From July 1: Live News Breaking & Coronavirus Updates on June 28, 2020.

The Noida-Delhi border continues to remain sealed for movement except for essential services and people having passes issued by the district administration, officials said.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)