Noida, Mar 16 (PTI) The Noida Authority was on Thursday selected as winner of the Water Digest Water Award 2022-23 in the category 'Promising initiative in the water reuse sector', according to an official statement.

The award, jointly supported by the Union government and the UNESCO, was presented to Noida Authority CEO Ritu Maheshwari by Jal Shakti Minister Gajendra Singh Shekhawat during a programme in Delhi, it stated.

Also Read | Gujarat Conman Kiran Patel Pretends To Be Top PMO Official, Gets Security Cover and Stays in 5-Star Hotel in Srinagar; Arrested.

Noida Authority's deputy general manager (water) R P Singh said at present, a total of eight sewage treatment plants have been constructed in Noida with a combined capacity of 411 million litres per day (MLD).

“A total of 240 MLD of treated water is currently available from all these plants. Out of this, about 42-45 MLD is used for sprinkling in green belts, parks, golf course and wetlands in view of ground water level improvement while it is also used for construction activities, fire fighting and sprinkling on roads,” he said.

Also Read | Mumbai Shocker: Man Performs Stunt With Minor Boy Sitting on Car’s Bonnet To Record Videos for Social Media; Arrested.

The Noida Authority is committed to use more quantity of treated water received from all these STPs and by December 2023, it has set a target of using 100 MLD treated water for irrigation, the officer said.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)