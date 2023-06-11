Noida (Uttar Pradesh) [India], June 11 (ANI): A 24-year-old model died and one person was injured when a lighting truss collapsed on them during a fashion show in Film City, Noida, on Sunday, said police.

The organizers of the fashion show and those who installed the lighting truss are being questioned, the police added.

Also Read | Women's Junior Hockey Asia Cup 2023: PM Narendra Modi Congratulates Junior Women’s Hockey Team for Lifting Maiden Asia Cup Title.

The police said the deceased was identified as Vanshika Chopra, 24, a resident of Gaur City-2, Greater Noida. The injured Bobby Raj, who is a resident of Agra, was rushed to a nearby hospital where he is currently undergoing treatment.

Four suspects have been detained for questioning, said ADCP Noida Shakti Awasthi.

Also Read | World Day Against Child Labour 2023: Himachal Pradesh Assembly To Hold 'Baal Satra' To Mark World Day Against Child Labour.

The tragic incident took place around 1.30 pm while the fashion show was going on, said the police. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)