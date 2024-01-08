Noida, Jan 8 (PTI) The Noida Police on Monday sealed a scrap factory estimated worth Rs 50 crore of gangster Ravi Nagar alias Ravi 'Kaana' while a local court issued a non-bailable warrant against him and six members of his gang, officials said.

Nagar, who is an absconding accused in a gang-rape case lodged on December 30 last year in Noida, was also booked under the stringent Gangsters Act three days later in Greater Noida, they said.

Ever since the Gangsters Act case was lodged, the police have arrested around a dozen of his gang members and sealed allegedly ill-gotten assets, including factories, offices and vehicles, worth around Rs 200 crore, a senior officer said.

"The investigation in the case is ongoing and on Monday the court in Surajpur issued a non-bailable warrant against him and six of his gang members. The police had applied for the NBW," the officer said.

"Also, a property (an under-construction scrap factory) belonging to him in adjoining Bulandshahr district has also been sealed," the officer added.

The police earlier arrested nine members of a gang led by Ravi 'Kaana', who allegedly indulged in scrap trade where he used criminal influence to win contracts and even engaged in loot of material from industrial sites, according to the police.

The 42-year-old gangster is also accused of gang raping a 25-year-old job-seeker inside a car in the parking lot of a shopping mall in Noida in June 2023. The FIR in connection with this case was, however, lodged in December only, the police added.

Last week, a look out circular was also issued against Ravi 'Kaana', who, police sources believed, could be trying to go out of the country as well.

