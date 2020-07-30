Noida (UP), Jul 30 (PTI) Sweet shops and those selling rakhis outside containment zones can conduct business during the weekend in Uttar Pradesh's Gautam Buddh Nagar in view of Raksha Bandhan on Monday, officials said on Thursday.

District Magistrate Suhas L Y asked residents and shopkeepers to take all precautionary measures like maintaining social distancing and wearing face covers during outdoor activities to prevent the spread of COVID-19.

Shops and markets remain closed during weekends in Uttar Pradesh since lockdown-like restrictions have been clamped on outdoor activities from 10 pm on Fridays till 5 am on Mondays in view of the coronavirus pandemic.

According to officials, the restrictions are imposed as part of the state government's concerted efforts towards screening and testing people for COVID-19 and to check the spread of other vector-borne diseases.

Gautam Buddh Nagar has recorded a total of 5,071 COVID-19 cases and 42 deaths till Thursday. The number of active cases in the district stood at 730, according to official data.

The district has 442 COVID-19 containment zones. Movement of people in or out of these zones is restricted except for medical personnel and essential supplies, district officials said.

Containment zones can be a particular floor of a residential tower, a complete building if multiple cases are found, or an entire mohalla or a village with a radius of 250 metres from the location of a positive patient.

Among the containment zones across Noida and Greater Noida, 394 are in category I (one active case) and 48 in category II (more than one case).

