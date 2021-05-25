Noida/Ghaziabad, May 25 (PTI) Five more people succumbed to COVID-19 in Uttar Pradesh's Gautam Buddh Nagar, pushing the death toll in the district to 425 on Tuesday, official data showed.

The district's infection tally surged to 61,845 with 137 new cases, according to data released by the state's Health Department for a 24-hour period.

Adjoining Ghaziabad, during the period, recorded zero deaths with its toll staying at 421 but added 145 new COVID-19 cases, pushing its tally to 54,353, the data showed.

On the brighter side, 910 patients in Gautam Buddh Nagar and 181 in Ghaziabad were discharged after treatment as the overall recoveries in the districts reached 58,467 and 51,905, respectively.

The number of active cases is 2,953 in Gautam Buddh Nagar and 2,027 in Ghaziabad, the data showed.

Gautam Buddh Nagar's mortality rate stands at 0.68 per cent and recovery rate at 94.53 per cent, while these figures for Ghaziabad were recorded at 0.77 per cent and 95.49 per cent, respectively, according to the statistics.

Meanwhile, the number of active COVID-19 cases in Uttar Pradesh reached 69,828 from 76,703 on Monday, while the overall recoveries climbed to 15,88,161 and the death toll surged to 19,519 on Tuesday, the data showed.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)