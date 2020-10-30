Noida/Ghaziabad, Oct 30 (PTI) A Noida-based news website allegedly got hacked by unidentified cyber criminal(s) on Friday, prompting police to launch a probe into the matter.

The hackers allegedly targeted the server of the website, which focuses on cyber crime news, and caused disruption in its services that lasted for over 12 hours before normalcy was restored, its officials said.

Also Read | Maharashtra Reports 6,190 COVID-19 Cases, 127 Deaths in A Day; Coronavirus Tally Reaches 16,72,858, Fatality Toll Mounts to 43,838.

An FIR, which names unidentified person(s) as accused, has been filed at the Indirapuram police station in Ghaziabad, a representative of the website said.

When contacted, a police official said an inquiry has been launched into the matter.

Also Read | OnePlus 8T Camera Review: Affordable OnePlus 8 Pro?.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)