Noida/Lucknow, Jul 18 (PTI) The Anti-Terrorist Squad (ATS) of the Uttar Pradesh police has arrested two 25-year-olds allegedly involved in running an illegal telephone exchange in Noida, officials said on Sunday.

The telephone exchange, run from inside a shop named, 'All Services Solutions' at Ubertech NPX mall in Noida's Sector 153, was used to convert internet-based international calls into voice calls, causing revenue loss to the central government, they said.

Acting on a tip-off, local police and Department of Telecom along with the ATS team arrested Abhay alias Aditya Mishra and Shams Tahir Khan alias Tushar Sharma from the shop on Saturday.

Mishra is a native of Hardoi district in UP, while Khan hails from Jhunjhunu in Rajasthan but both were living in Noida on rent, the ATS said in a statement.

The police have seized a laptop, three routers and related gadgets and equipment from the spot, it said.

An FIR has been lodged at Knowledge Park police station in this regard.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)