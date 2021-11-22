Noida (Uttar Pradesh) [India], November 22 (ANI): The air quality in Noida was recorded in the 'severe' category on Monday with the overall Air Quality Index (AQI) at 414, as per the System of Air Quality & Weather Forecasting & Research (SAFAR).

According to Central Pollution Control Board (CPCB), other nearby areas stood at - Faridabad (334), Ghaziabad (320), Greater Noida (221) and Gurgaon (353).

Meanwhile, the air quality in the national capital continues to remain in the 'very poor' category with an overall AQI at 352.

An AQI between zero and 50 is considered 'good', 51 and 100 'satisfactory', 101 and 200 'moderate', 201 and 300 'poor', 301 and 400 'very poor', and 401 and 500 'severe'. (ANI)

