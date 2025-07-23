New Delhi, July 23 (PTI) Many parts in the national capital experienced noise levels beyond permissible limits over the past few days, with the Delhi Police receiving over 350 complaints related to noise and traffic disturbances from various locations in the last six days, according to data provided by multiple authorities.

This period coincided with Kanwar Yatra, which started on July 11 and concluded on Wednesday.

Shahdara recorded the highest average noise level of 87.5 decibels on Tuesday between 6 am and 10 pm — more than 30 decibels above the legal daytime limit for residential areas, the data from the Delhi Pollution Control Committee (DPCC) showed.

At night, the situation worsened. Between 10 pm and 6 am, the same area clocked 85 dB, nearly double the allowed 45 dB.

Other affected locations included Vivek Vihar (66.6 dB), Karni Singh Shooting Range (75.6 dB), National Stadium (72.5 dB), Karol Bagh (71.6 dB), and Pusa (69.6 dB) — all of which breached the noise norms set by the Central Pollution Control Board (CPCB).

Out of the DPCC's 31 noise monitoring stations in the city, of which 23 were active this week, 17 recorded noise levels above legal thresholds, including those in northeast, central and west Delhi.

An official said that during this time of the season, noise pollution does occur due to certain religious activities in some areas, but it is temporary and limited to a few days.

However, residents felt the impact acutely.

"GTB Hospital is nearby, and the loud vehicles passing through at night disturb not just us but also the hospital. Residents have no issue with the Kanwar Yatra itself, but the blaring music through the night is unbearable," a resident from Shahdara said.

“Throughout the month, there has been constant disturbance. People from all age groups live here, including those with night shifts and irregular sleep routines. It has become nearly impossible to sleep,” said another resident from Shahdara.

Meanwhile, Atul Goyal, who heads United Residents Joint Action, an apex body of over 2,500 RWAs in Delhi, questioned the policing during this period.

"It just shows that noise norms only exist on paper. At any other event, loudspeakers are shut down after 10 pm, but in this case, they are being used in the middle of the road till late at night. The yatra processions can proceed even without loudspeakers, and that is something the police could have easily regulated," Goyal said.

It is worth noting that data on noise levels prior to the start of the Kanwar Yatra was unavailable.

