Chandigarh, Mar 27 (PTI) Noisy scenes were witnessed in the Punjab Assembly on Thursday with the Congress MLAs staging a walkout thrice. The House was also adjourned after the treasury benches sought an apology from Leader of Opposition Partap Singh Bajwa for his remarks against environmentalist and AAP MP Balbir Singh Seechewal.

A censure motion, presented by Education Minister Harjot Singh Bains, was passed against Bajwa in the House.

Also Read | Siddaramaiah Government Decides To Hike Price of Nandini Milk, Supplied by Karnataka Milk Federation, by INR 4 per Litre.

After the Question Hour during the ongoing Budget Session here, AAP MLA Inderjit Kaur Maan crticised Bajwa for his remarks against Seechewal and sought his apology when the leader of opposition got up to bring a resolution for recommending Bharat Ratna for legendary freedom fighter Bhagat Singh. However, Bajwa said he stood by what he said about Seechewal.

Bajwa on Wednesday, while speaking to reporters, had said that Seechewal was not an engineer and his model was a "failed model."

Also Read | Rajasthan Deputy CM Prem Chand Bairwa Receives Death Threat, 3 Detained From Jaipur Central Jail.

He had asked the state government to engage Punjab Engineering College University, Chandigarh or Thapar Institute in Patiala for their technical advice for work like cleaning of ponds in villages.

Bajwa had objected to the 'Seechewal model' and made some remarks which were expunged by the Speaker on Wednesday.

Environmentalist Seechewal, who is also AAP's Rajya Sabha MP, is known for his efforts to clean the 160-km-long holy rivulet Kali Bein in Kapurthala's Sultanpur Lodhi.

On Thursday, Bajwa again repeated his remarks and refused to apologise.

He expressed displeasure over not being allowed to bring a resolution on Bharat Ratna for Bhagat Singh.

"Is this being done in a planned manner?" Bajwa asked the Speaker, referring to the protest by treasury benches. "I stand by what I said," Bajwa asserted.

Education Minister Harjot Singh Bains lashed out at Bajwa for his remarks against Seechewal and sought a censure motion against the leader of opposition.

He said his sentiments have been hurt with Bajwa's remarks and asked the Congress MLAs whether it was the party's statement.

When Bajwa pressed for allowing him to bring the resolution on Bhagat Singh, the Speaker told the leader of opposition that fifteen days notice was required for bringing a resolution.

"You have to follow the rules. Nobody should cast aspersion on the chair, " the Speaker told Bajwa.

Amid heated exchanges in the House, Congress MLAs, led by Bajwa, rushed to the well of the House and raised slogans against the AAP government before staging a walkout.

Cabinet Minister Aman Arora called Bajwa's remarks "absurd and ridiculous" and dubbed it as an "overreaction" as Seechewal is AAP's Rajya Sabha MP.

After the Congress' walkout, Speaker Kultar Singh Sandhwan said he also did not like what Bajwa had said about Seechewal.

"Had it been in my hands, I would have called him by sending Marshals," said Sandhwan, adding that Seechewal has done "great work" for the protection of environment and made people aware about it.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)