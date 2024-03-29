Gangtok, Mar 29 (PTI) The nomination papers of all 14 candidates in the lone Lok Sabha seat in Sikkim were found valid during scrutiny on Friday, officials said.

Among these 14 candidates are incumbent MP Indra Hang Subba of SKM, opposition SDF's PD Rai, Congress's Gopal Chettri, CAP's Bharat Basnett, and DC Nepal of BJP, they said.

The last date for the withdrawal of candidature is March 30, following which the list of contesting candidates in Form 7 (A) will be published, they added.

The polling for the constituency will be held along with the assembly elections in the state on April 19.

