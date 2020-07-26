New Delhi, Jul 26 (PTI) A non-profit organisation has appealed to Prime Minister Narendra Modi to take immediate steps to set up a panel for migrant workers on the lines of NHRC and National Commission for Minorities.

Pandit Deendayal Upadhyay Smriti Sansthan (PDUSS), in a statement on Sunday said, this has "become imperative in view of the widespread problems and exploitation faced by these millions of migrants who constitute the largest nomadic workforce in the committee".

The PDUSS is a nationwide non-profit organisation working for the welfare of poor and downtrodden since 1995.

"We have urged Prime Minister Narendra Modi and the Union government to take immediate steps for setting up a national commission for migrant workers on the lines of National Human Rights Commission, National Commission for Women, National Commission for Minorities," it said in a statement.

The PDUSS said through its founding members, Anand Mani and Vinod Shukla, it has already submitted a draft bill on the contours and composition of the proposed national commission.

"The draft and model bill have already been presented to the NITI Aayog more than two months ago," the statement said.

During the course of helping out migrant workers in the initial stages of the lockdown, when hundreds of thousands migrant workers were returning to their native places barefoot or on cycles, trucks, buses, PDUSS felt the need for a central body that can take care of the welfare of migrant workers, it said.

