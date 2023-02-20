Itanagar, Feb 20 (PTI) Asserting that there will be no dearth of funds for development work in Arunachal Pradesh, Union minister Kiren Rijiju on Monday urged the people of the northeastern state to be a part of the growth story.

Nobody can develop the state single-handedly, every stakeholder will have to make concerted efforts, Rijiju, who represents Arunachal East constituency in Lok Sabha, said.

The Union law and justice minister, while addressing people on the 37th Statehood Day, said, "Prime Minister Narendra Modi has always prioritised the development of Arunachal Pradesh, and I, being the state's representative at the Centre, will see to it that there is no dearth of funds for the state."

He recalled that officers and ministers from the state had to go to Delhi in the past for sanctioning projects, and that, too, by "offering commission".

"Things have changed after PM Modi came to power in 2014. Now, nobody needs to go to Delhi for projects, which are being sanctioned by the Centre without any requests," he pointed out.

Rijiju noted that Arunachal Pradesh, before attaining statehood, barely had any road.

"I had seen aircraft first and then vehicles as we didn't have road connectivity during childhood. The scenario has now changed with the state witnessing rapid development in the last few years," the minister added.

