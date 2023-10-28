Ho Chi Minh [Vietnam], October 28 (ANI): As part of the 3rd edition of the North East India Festival, cultural programmes and exhibitions celebrating northeastern art and culture and featuring a variety of products from the North Eastern states of India was held in Ho Chi Minh City on Saturday evening.

The 3-day-long North East India Festival, which began on October 27 in Ho Chi Minh City, Vietnam opened a new door of tourism, investment, and people-to-people connectivity to Vietnam and other South East Asian countries from North East India.

Also Read | Rajasthan Assembly Elections 2023: Three Senior Congress Leaders, Including Former Jaipur Mayor Jyoti Khandelwal, Join BJP Ahead of Polls (Watch Video).

The North East India Festival in Ho Chi Minh City aims to strengthen ties between India and Vietnam in the fields of academics, trade, business, and culture.

Apart from strengthening their bilateral relationship, both India and Vietnam are now focusing on increasing trade and investment in both countries and in recent years it has shown good results.

Also Read | Leopard Attack in Gujarat: Five-Year-Old Girl Mauled to Death by Big Cat in Amreli District.

Under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, the Indian government has been working on it and under Act East Policy the government is trying to connect the North East Indian region with the South East Asian countries including Vietnam.

The 3rd edition of the North East India Festival received a gala welcome by the local people of Vietnam.

Apart from exhibitions and displays of Northeast products, today, cultural shows, fashion shows, musical shows, exhibitions, and cultural exchange programmes will be held at September Park in Ho Chi Minh City.

A large number of local crowds including 15 top provincial leaders of Vietnam, officials, and industrialists will remain present in the inaugural programme of the festival.

Shyamkanu Mahanta, Chief Organiser of the North East India Festival told ANI that, it has created new frontiers under Prime Minister Narendra Modi's vision for the Act East Policy.

Earlier on Friday, Union Minister of State for External Affairs Rajkumar Ranjan Singh who is in Vietnam to attend the North East India Festival, said that India's foreign policy under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi is looking to bring the whole world into one family.

He noted that the Act East Policy is the main point of Prime Minister Narendra Modi's vision to link northeastern India with Southeast Asia.

The North East India Festival officially commenced on Friday evening in Ho Chi Minh City, marking the beginning of a momentous event that aims to strengthen the ties between India and Vietnam in the world of academics, trade, business, and culture.

Union Minister of State for External Affairs and Education Rajkumar Ranjan Singh, Tran Phuoc Anh, Director General of the Department of External Relations in Ho Chi Minh City, Ministry of Foreign Affairs, Vietnam and Nguyen Long Bien, Vice Chairman of the People's Committee of Ninh Thuan Province; Tourism Minister of Arunachal Pradesh, officials of both India and Vietnam attended the inaugural programme of the festival held at a hotel in Ho Chi Minh City.

Meanwhile, Sandeep Arya, India's Ambassador to Vietnam, said, "I think it's an excellent idea to do the festival in Vietnam this year. Vietnam, as we all know, is a very rapidly growing economy with a lot of growth happening, a lot of trade with various countries, a lot of investment coming in, a lot of supply chain and value chain linkages, strong growth in the field of tourism, in terms of cultural exchanges. Overall, I think the standing of the country is changing rapidly. For our North Eastern states, when we are looking at Southeast Asian countries, Vietnam is an excellent opportunity." (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)