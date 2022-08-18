Itanagar (Arunachal Pradesh) [India], August 18 (ANI): Union Minister Jitendra Singh on Thursday said the work culture of Northeast revolutionary transformed in the last eight years under Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

Singh's remark came while inaugurating a two-day Regional Conference organised in Arunachal Pradesh's capital Itanagar on the theme "Bringing Citizens and Government Closer through Administrative Reforms".

As a result, the Minister further said, the projects in the Northeast are now getting completed within a fixed timeline and the utilisation of Central funds is almost 100 per cent.

The Minister said every Northeast state is connected to the union capital by railway and all eight states are coming up with their airport whereas Guwahati has turned into an important international airport.

Singh further said, prior to 2014, the North Eastern Region suffered economically due to the myopic policies of the successive central governments, but soon after the Modi government took over in 2014, the Prime Minister had stated that every effort would be made to bring the region at par with the more developed areas of the country.

"In the last eight years, not only developmental gaps were bridged successfully, but the northeastern region has also gained psychological confidence," said the Minister.

The Minister added that the significant development in terms of road, rail and air connectivity is helping facilitate the movement of goods and persons not only across the region but also across the country.

Singh further said the Conference being organised by the Department of Administrative Reforms and Public Grievances (DARPG) comes after the National Conference on e-Governance held in Meghalaya in August 2019, when the 'Shillong Declaration' on e-Governance was adopted to share best practices, the latest technology developments and leveraging them for achieving effective governance and public service delivery.

The Minister informed that the DARPG in collaboration with the Arunachal Pradesh government and the Centre for Good Governance, Hyderabad has developed a District Good Governance Index, a first for the Northeastern States, along the lines of the National Good Governance Index for improving the efficiency of governance across districts.

He said DARPG also plans to collaborate with the Arunachal Pradesh government to develop a District Good Governance Portal for monitoring the rankings of each district of Arunachal Pradesh on a monthly basis and help in benchmarking performance within the state.

It is pertinent to mention that it is desirable to build an online good governance index for the North East Region that tracks annual improvements on the lines of the District Good Governance Index of Arunachal Pradesh, which is then monitored through a digital portal.

Singh further said that Prime Minister Modi is working to make Arunachal a major gateway to East Asia.

Coming back to Administrative Reforms, the Minister said, India believes that 21st century Public Grievance redressal would be based on single window agencies which will help citizens use the information for seeking better services.

He added that many methods have been contemplated including One Nation One Portal, Multilingual CPGRAMS for enhanced citizen outreach, data analytics to measure the quality of grievance redressal, feedback call centres and provision for citizen transcripts on the CPGRAMS portal etc.

Singh concluded that he believes India in 2047 would be governed by our diligent civil servants and would serve the nation with utmost efficiency.

"It is crucial to inspire and involve the young civil servants with the Vision@2047." (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)