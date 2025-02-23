India News | Northern Railway's Live Ticket Monitoring Helps Manage Crowd at Delhi Station

New Delhi[India], February 23 (ANI): Northern Railway took special measures to manage the surge of passengers heading to Prayagraj for the Mahakumbh, ensuring smooth travel arrangements at Delhi railway station, officials said.

Himanshu Shekhar Upadhyay, Northern Railway's Chief Public Relations Officer (CPRO), said an innovative method was used to monitor ticket sales live.

"In Delhi railway station, ticket sales were monitored through a new innovative method. Hourly monitoring was don,e and hourly trains to Prayagraj were arranged. We started 5 trains on demand. It helped in managing the crowd coming for the Mahakumbh...," CPRO Upadhyay told ANI.

He added, "Our Railway Minister (Ashwini Vaishnaw) was present in the Railway Board's room. GM Northern Railway and DRM Delhi were deployed at the station. They were also live monitoring the situation."

Similarly, Senior DCM of Prayagraj division Himanshu Shukla assured that they have made smooth arrangements for the pilgrimage.

"The Mahashivratri Snan is our last test for which we are fully prepared... A huge crowd from here (Prayagraj) goes to other pilgrimage places like Ayodhya and Varanasi for darshan and we have made a smooth arrangement for them... We have installed 1450 CCTV cameras from Triveni Sangam to Prayagraj Junction... Yesterday, on 22nd February, about 1 crore 60 lakh people took holy dip," he told ANI.

He added, "We also operated over 100 special trains yesterday... We have made preparations on a large scale... NDRF teams are also present here for disaster management. I am confident that we will be successful in completing this (last Snan) properly."

District Magistrate (DM) Ravindra Kumar Mandar said the administration was making constant efforts to manage the crowds and traffic ahead of Maha Shivratri, which will be celebrated on February 26. He said several teams were deployed at all times to assist the people visiting the Mahakumbh.

Devotees continue to arrive in large numbers at Prayagraj's Mahakumbh to take a holy dip. The last major bath will be on Maha Shivratri, scheduled for February 26. (ANI)

