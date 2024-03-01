Chandigarh, Mar 1 (PTI) Former India all-rounder Yuvraj Singh on Friday junked reports that he may enter the poll arena and fight the upcoming Lok Sabha election from Punjab's Gurdaspur seat.

The former cricketer asserted that his passion lies in supporting and helping people in various capacities, which he will continue to do so through his foundation.

"Contrary to media reports, I'm not contesting elections from Gurdaspur. My passion lies in supporting and helping people in various capacities, and I will continue to do so through my foundation @YOUWECAN," the 42-year-old said on X late Friday.

"Let's continue making a difference together to the best of our abilities," he said.

Earlier, some reports had suggested that BJP may field him from the Gurdaspur seat. The seat is currently held by BJP's Sunny Deol.

A few days ago, Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann had hit out at Deol over his "absence" from the constituency and reminded him that politics meant serving and being available to the people round the clock.

It is not a nine-to-five job, Mann had remarked while taking a dig at Deol.

