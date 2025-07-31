Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], July 31 (ANI): Ahead of Mumbai's special NIA court's verdict on the 17-year-old Malegaon blast case, advocate Shahid Nadeem, representing the victims of the blast said that the trial has not only been only of the accused, but also of the victims who were forced to show their wounds and pain.

Remembering how multiple injured had come to the Mumbai court, travelling 300 kilometres away from Nashik, to detail their injuries.

"Six people were killed, and over a hundred others were seriously injured. I believe that the trial which has happened, is not only of the accused but of the victims too because they had to show their injuries in the court. 103 people came as a victim witness in Bombay, 300 kilometers away from Nashik in rain, heat.

"That time judge Padalkar was there. The accused no 10, Swami (Sudhakar) Chaturvedi, did not agree to the injury, that even the blasts happened. So as a procedure the victims were called and had to show their injuries. The victims showed their injured eyes, their broken hands, and gave details of where they were treated" the victims' advocate told ANI.

"I am hopeful that justice will be served... Terror has no religion. The accused of the blast must be punished. This is our only request to the Court," he said.

Former MP Sadhvi Pragya, Major (retired) Ramesh Upadhyay, Sudhakar Chaturvedi, Ajay Rahirkar, Sudhankar Dhar Dwivedi (Shankaracharya) and Sameer Kulkarni are the accused in the case. All of them are out on bail right now.

Ahead of the verdict being pronounced, security has been heightened around the NIA court. Visuals from the Mumbai Special NIA court showed people standing outside, awaiting the verdict.

Meanwhile, the locals of Nashik, awaiting the judgment, expressed confidence and hope in the court pronouncing the verdict in favour of the victims.

The local told ANI, "If the verdict is in favour of those who lost lives, then it is good, but if it is under someone's pressure, then it is wrong. If the culprits are freed, then there is no meaning in keeping the people waiting for so long for the verdict. There will be justice if the verdict is pronounced with honesty, but we can't do anything if it is done under pressure."

Judge AK Lahoti had heard the final arguments in the 17-year old case, which killed six people and injured 101 others. The case was transferred to the National Investigation Agency (NIA) in 2011 from the Maharashtra Anti Terrorism Squad (ATS). All of the accused are currently out on bail.

Another Malegaon local said that the government should announce compensation to the affected people from the blasts.

"Innocents were killed in the 2008 blasts. We hope that the court's verdict is in favour of the innocents so that justice is served. We want the government to provide compensation to those who were affected," the local told ANI.

Meanwhile, the counsel for the accused have all maintained innocence of their clients and expressed hope of receiving an acquittal for them.

Reaching the NIA court ahead of the verdict, advocate JP Mishra, representing former MP and accused Sadhvi Pragya told reporters "The verdict will come in a little while. Truth will win."

Ranjeet Sangle, lawyer of accused Dhar Dwivedi said while standing outside the court, "The NIA court will pronounce a verdict in the 2008 Malegaon Blast case soon, We are hopeful that all the accused will be acquitted today"

On September 29 2008, six people were killed and 101 others injured when an explosive device strapped to a motorcycle detonated near a mosque in Malegaon City's Bhikku Chowk. Originally, 11 people were accused in the case; however, the court ultimately framed charges against 7, including former MP Sadhvi Pragya.

The NIA court had reserved its judgment on April 19, with the verdict to be announced on July 31. (ANI)

