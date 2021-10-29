New Delhi, Oct 29 (PTI) Not sharing lunch and books, staggered entry and exit at different points, mandatory face masks and restricted entrance for visitors are among the guidelines announced by the Delhi Disaster Management Authority (DDMA) for reopening schools and colleges for all classes from November 1.

The DDMA had earlier this week allowed the reopening of schools for all classes after a prolonged closure of 19 months. However, schools have been asked to ensure no more than 50 pc per cent attendance is recorded at a time.

"There should be a gap of at least one hour between the exit of the last group of the morning shift and entry of the first group of evening shift in double-shifted schools and colleges.

"Similarly, all other educational and coaching institutes shall maintain a gap between batches and shifts. The help of volunteers may be taken to avoid crowding and maintaining of Covid-appropriate behaviour at the entry/exit gates of the building," the DDMA guidelines stated.

It has ordered students, teachers and employees living in containment zones will not be allowed to come to campus.

"The area or part of the school/institute building being used for vaccination or ration distribution should be properly separated/demarcated from the area/part of the school/institute building that will be used for academic activities.

"In this regard, district administration shall cordon off the area demarcated for vaccination or ration distribution centre, make separate entry/exit for this purpose and deploy a sufficient number of civil defence volunteers to avoid mingling of students with people coming to vaccination or ration distribution centres," it said.

The Delhi government had earlier announced the reopening of schools for classes nine to 12, colleges and coaching institutions from September 1 following a marked improvement in the COVID-19 situation in the national capital.

However, this is the first time that schools will reopen for all classes after the outbreak of the pandemic.

Many principals and heads of school associations have welcomed the decision of the Delhi Disaster Management Authority (DDMA) to reopen schools and colleges for all classes, saying it was taken at "just the right time" while others felt it was "delayed".

Parents, however, were divided on the issue with some calling it necessary to make up for the learning loss and others raising concerns about COVID-19 risk amid festivities and rising pollution levels. Some also expressed concern about several schools not providing transport when they reopened for classes nine to 12.

