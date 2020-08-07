Kolkata, Aug 6 (PTI) A senior doctor succumbed to COVID-19 at a hospital here on Thursday, sources in the health department said.

Dr Rabin Basu, known for his work in forensic medicine, was undergoing treatment at Beliaghata ID hospital since last week.

The 79-year-old doctor breathed his last around 9 pm, following a massive heart attack. According to the sources, six doctors have died due to the viral disease in Bengal so far.

