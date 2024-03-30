New Delhi [India], March 30 (ANI): Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) spokesperson Shehzad Poonawalla slammed the opposition coalition, INDIA bloc over its 'Maharally' scheduled to be held at Ram Leela Maidan here on March 31.

"What is this rally? It is nothing but 'Bhrashtachar bachao andolan' whose slogan can be 'karenge hum bhrashtachar, kahenge isko shishtachar, when karvai (probe) takes place, hum chilayenge atyachar, atyachar'," Poonwalla told ANI on Saturday.

"Arvind Kejriwal used to say that he would put Lalu Yadav, Sonia Gandhi, and Rahul Gandhi in jail because they have done 'bhrashtachar' and today, when Kejriwal is in jail, the courts are not giving him relief, so he is taking the support of the same Lalu Prasad Yadav, Akhilesh Yadav, and Rahul Gandhi, and he's asking why he is put in jail. So, this is the political conversion of Arvind Kejriwal--from 'Swaraj' to 'Sharab', from India against corruption to justification of corruption," he added.

Earlier in the day, Union Minister Hardeep Singh Puri said that at the same place about 12-13 years ago, Arvind Kejriwal protested against the "corrupt" Congress government led by Manmohan Singh but now both (the AAP and Congress) are in alliance.

Hardeep Singh said that Arvind Kejriwal was against corruption and liquor and today he is involved in a liquor scam.

The Union Minister also pointed out that the Delhi CM is in custody because ED has sent him nine summons but he ignored them all. He asserted that no individual gets immunity from corruption.

The rally is being organised to protest against the arrest of Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal and former CM of Jharkhand Hemant Soren by the Enforcement Directorate and the freezing of the Congress' bank accounts.

In a post on X, Congress general secretary Venugopal said that the suppression of democracy is unacceptable and the INDIA bloc will fight against it.

The ED arrested Kejriwal on March 21 in connection with the Delhi Excise Policy case linked to a money laundering case and remanded him the next day to the ED. The case pertains to alleged irregularities and money laundering in framing and implementing the Delhi excise policy case 2022, which was later scrapped. (ANI)

