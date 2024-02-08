New Delhi, Feb 8 (PTI) The government has issued notices to NHIDCL officials for the shortcomings pointed out by a panel in the under-construction Silkyara-Barkot tunnel a portion of which collapsed last year, Parliament was informed on Thursday.

A total of 41 workers were trapped after a portion of the under-construction tunnel collapsed on November 12. The workers were rescued on November 28.

In a written reply to the Lok Sabha, Road Transport and Highways Minister Nitin Gadkari said the expert committee visited the site and submitted a preliminary report.

"Accordingly, instructions have been issued to the concerned to take necessary action to restart the project with necessary safeguards.

"Based on the preliminary report, show cause notices have been issued to DPR Consultant, Authority's Engineer, EPC Contractor and project supervisory officials of NHIDCL for the shortcomings pointed out by the Committee," Gadkari said.

The National Highways Authority of India (NHAI) and National Highways and Infrastructure Development Corporation Ltd (NHIDCL) are primarily responsible for the construction of national highways and expressways across the country.

The minister said an expert committee consisting of experts from the BRO, Ministry of Railways, MoRTH, and premier academic institutions has been constituted to investigate the Silkyara tunnel collapse.

The minister said NHAI has conducted a preliminary safety audit of all existing and on-going tunnel projects.

NHIDCL is constructing the Silkyara-Barkot tunnel through Hyderabad-based Navayuga Engineering Company Ltd.

It is a single-tube tunnel divided into two inter-connected corridors by a partition wall. Each inter-connector corridor can work as an escape passage for the other.

The 4.5 kilometre-long tunnel project in Uttarakhand, which is part of the Centre's 900 kilometre-Char Dham Yatra All Weather Road, aims to improve connectivity to the four pilgrimage sites.

