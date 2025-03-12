Hamirpur (HP), Mar 12 (PTI) A notification for establishing a unified Directorate of Education from pre-nursery to class 12 will be issued soon, said Himachal Chief Minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu on Wednesday.

Sukhu said that smart classrooms were being developed to benefit the students and the monitoring of the Education department, along with other departments, is being carried out through the CM Dashboard, according to a statement issued here.

Presiding over the annual function of Netaji Subhash Chandra Bose Memorial College, Hamirpur, he announced the introduction of MBA and MCA courses at the institution, along with postgraduate courses in History and Political Science from the next academic session.

He also announced the repair of the synthetic track of the college and the construction of a hostel for 100 girl students of the college.

The Chief Minister said that a co-educational government senior secondary school would be established in Hamirpur, which would be developed as a Rajiv Gandhi Day Boarding School. These boarding schools in Nadaun and Bhoranj would commence operations from the next year, he added.

He said that the state government had also adopted a zero-tolerance policy towards drugs and ensured stringent punishment for drug mafias. Steps had also been taken to prevent youth from falling into the trap of substance abuse.

He accused the previous government of deteriorating the quality of education by opening new institutions without financial provisions and transferring teachers from existing schools, which resulted in a degradation of educational standards and the learning experience of the students.

The CM said that the learning levels declined to such an extent that a fifth-grade student struggled to read a second-grade textbook.

"The present government has initiated various reforms, including the rationalization of educational institutions, and the notification for establishing a unified Directorate of Education from pre-nursery to class XII will be issued soon," Sukhu said.

The government has decided to rank colleges not only based on academic merit but also on extracurricular achievements.

During the event, the Chief Minister felicitated students who excelled in various fields and paid tributes to Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose at the college premises.

A vibrant cultural performance was presented by the college students on the occasion, and the Chief Minister announced a grant of Rs 5 lakh to promote cultural activities in the institution.

