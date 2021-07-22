Chennai, July 22 (PTI) National Programme on Technology Enhanced Learning (NPTEL), a joint initiative of the IITs and IISc, on Thursday announced new courses for the July 2021 semester through the SWAYAM platform.

NPTEL courses give an opportunity for students to learn from the comfort of their home, an official release said, adding that enrolment for the July - December 2021 Semester has already commenced.

The courses are Electric Vehicles and Renewable Energy, Design for IoT, Business and Sustainable Development.

The last date to enroll for the first set of NPTEL courses is August 2, 2021.

The courses are taught by the faculty from IITs and IISc.

Learners can enroll for NPTEL courses through https:wayam.gov.in/NPTEL, it said.

