Thiruvananthapuram, Jul 22 (PTI) A case has been registered against a 40-year-old man in connection with the death of his wife, Athulya (29), who was found hanging in their apartment, police said.

The incident took place inside the couple's flat in Sharjah, where the man is currently employed. Athulya was found dead under suspicious circumstances on Saturday.

Following a complaint from her parents, an FIR was registered by the Chavara Thekkumbhagam police against Satheesh, a native of Sasthamcotta in Kollam district.

He has been booked under multiple sections of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS), including Section 85 (abetment of suicide of a woman), Section 115(2) (voluntarily causing grievous hurt), Section 103(1) (cruelty by husband or relatives), and Section 118(1) (wrongful restraint or confinement).

He has also been booked under Sections 3 and 4 of the Dowry Prohibition Act.

According to the FIR, the accused had allegedly harassed his wife since their marriage in 2014, over "dissatisfaction with the dowry".

The complaint states that two days before her death, he "physically assaulted her—hitting her on the head with a plate and kicking her in the stomach."

An eight-member team, led by Thekkumbhagam Station House Officer S Sreekumar, has been constituted to investigate the case.

Athulya's body is expected to be brought home after the completion of the post-mortem and other formalities in Sharjah, police added.

