Bhubaneswar, Mar 4 (PTI) Members of the National Students' Union of India (NSUI) on Tuesday staged a protest here over the suicidal death of a Class-12 girl of Kendrapara district, and demanded the resignation of Chief Minister Mohan Charan Majhi.

Holding banners and party flags, the NSUI activists demonstrated at Master Canteen Square, burning effigies of Majhi and School & Mass Education Minister Nityananda Gond.

“The students are not safe even on their college campuses. The suicidal death case is a burning example of that,” NSUI state president Udit Pradhan said.

“Though more than a week has passed since the incident, the government is yet to take any action in this regard. We demand the resignation of the chief minister and Gond,” he said.

The 18-year-old student allegedly died by suicide on February 24 after being "frisked inappropriately" by a male teacher on February 19, when she appeared for the ongoing exams conducted by the Council of Higher Secondary Education (CHSE) at Pattamundai College.

The case is under investigation.

“If the government fails to deliver justice to the girl student, the NSUI would intensify its protest across the state,” Pradhan added.

