New Delhi [India], April 4 (ANI): The National Testing Agency (NTA) has released admit cards for the candidates for JEE (Main) 2024 Session 2, scheduled to take place on April 8, 9, and 12.

"The candidates scheduled to appear on April 8, 9, and 12, 2024, are required to download their admit card for JEE (Main) 2024 Session 2 (April 2024) (using their application number and date of birth) for Paper 1/Paper 2 from the website https://jeemain.nta.ac.in/ w.e.f. April 3, 2024 and go through the instructions contained therein as well as in the Information Bulletin," the order stated.

"The candidates are also required to ensure that the barcode is available on the admit card while downloading," the order stated further.

The order asked the candidates to carefully read the subject-specific instructions and other instructions mentioned in the question paper and abide by them.

"In case any candidate faces difficulty downloading the admit card for JEE (Main) 2024 Session 2 (April 2024) along with the undertaking, he/she may contact 011-40759000 or e-mail jeemain@nta.ac.in," the order stated.

NTA, in its order, advised the candidates to visit the official websites of NTA (www.nta.ac.in) and (https://jeemain.nta.ac.in/) for the latest updates. (ANI)

