New Delhi [India], August 17 (ANI): The Women Lawyers Forum of Delhi High Court on Thursday in a letter-petition to the Chief Justice of India (CJI) urged the court to prevent incidents of hate speech and take action against those who have perpetrated it.

The letter-petition was written with regard to the videos circulating on various social media platforms depicting hate speeches and slogans purportedly uttered at places in Haryana including Nuh, calling for economic boycott and other abuse of certain communities.

Also Read | Congress Appoints Randeep Singh Surjewala As Madhya Pradesh Incharge, Mukul Wasnik Gujarat Incharge, Ajay Rai New UPCC Chief.

Signed by 101 women lawyers, the letter-petition urged the court to direct the state government to take steps in accordance with the directions of the Supreme Court to prevent incidents of hate speech, track and ban videos of hate speech in accordance with law and take immediate action against persons found responsible for committing acts of hate speech.

"We as members of the legal community and of The Delhi High Court Women Lawyers Forum, residing in Delhi and Gurgaon, have approached Your Lordship, vide this Letter Petition, to bring to your notice the fact that hate speech videos are circulating on social media which purport to have been recorded at rallies in Haryana, stated the letter petition," the letter-petition stated.

Also Read | Malaysia: Man Sentenced To 702 Years In Jail For Raping Two Daughters, Impregnating One.

It further said, "We humbly seek urgent and expeditious directions to the State of Haryana to prevent incidents of hate speech and to take action against those who have perpetrated it, in violation of directions repeatedly issued by the Supreme Court of India and to immediately track and ban these videos that amplify hate speech and create an atmosphere of fear."

The Supreme Court has issued further directives in October 2022 and April 2023 mandating immediate suo moto action to register First Information Reports in cases involving hate-speech offences even if no complaint is forthcoming and to proceed against the offenders in accordance with the law. The order made it clear that such action will be taken irrespective of the religion of the maker of the speech or the person who commits such acts, so that the secular character of the Bharat as envisaged by the Preamble, is preserved and protected, stated the plea.

The plea further said that despite such repeated guidelines and directions, the unprecedented incidents of hate speech in Nuh and other districts reveal a comprehensive failure on the part of the State Administration and Police to implement preventive measures, as well as, to have appropriate responsive measures during, and after, these incidents of hate speech.

Unchecked hate speech in rallies and speeches not only carries the risk of inciting violence but also, fosters and spreads an environment and culture of communal fear, harassment, and discrimination, the plea added.

The plea also stated that the concern is magnified by the fact that the videos circulating on social media show individuals carrying arms in processions and chanting communal slogans in contravention of the Constitution, the Arms Act and the law laid down by Supreme Court through its rulings.

Yet, there doesn’t seem to be any verification of these videos and action against persons indulging in such acts. This is a dangerous threat to social harmony and the rule of law in India. If allowed unchecked, it might be impossible to control this growing trend of hate and violence, plea read. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)