New Delhi, Sep 27 (PTI) The ministry of labour and employment on Tuesday said the number of active vacancies available on the National Career Service (NCS) portal touched an all-time high of 4.82 lakh on Monday.

The NCS portal of the Ministry of Labour & Employment (MoLE) was launched by Prime Minister Narendra Modi in July 2015. The portal enables qualified jobseekers to connect with potential employers.

NCS also enhances the candidates' employability through career counselling, vocational guidance and career skill training.

As of 26th September 2022, the number of active vacancies on the NCS portal reached an all-time high of 4,82,264 spanning across diverse sectors indicating a boost in employment in the country, a labour ministry statement said.

The previous all-time high was 3,20,917 recorded in June, 2019, it stated.

The top 5 contributing sectors include finance & insurance, operations & support, hotel/food service & catering, health sector, and IT & communication. The cumulative number of vacancies mobilised over the NCS portal since inception is more than 1.09 crore.

The financial year 2022-23 also witnessed a surge in the number of shortlisted candidates from the NCS portal.

The shortlisted count for candidates between April 2021 and September 2021 was 1,90,335. While from 1st April 2022 till 26th September 2022, the count has already crossed the mark of 25 lakh, it stated.

In line with the budget announcement 2022-23 by finance minister, the NCS portal has now been integrated with workers' registration platform eShram and the UDYAM portal for registered MSMEs to post their vacancies, it stated.

The NCS already has integration with Skill India Portal (SIP) for registration of certified skilled candidates of SIP as jobseekers on the NCS portal.

The linkage between the NCS and UDYAM portals has led to an overwhelming registration of more than 39,000 MSMEs on NCS portal till date.

A total of 9.72 applicants registered on eShram have registered on the NCS portal. Further, a total of 41.52 lakh certificate data of PMKVY (Skill India Portal) has been shared with NCS portal, it stated.

