Ahmedabad, Oct 19 (PTI) Gujarat reported 996 new coronavirus cases on Monday, taking the caseload in the state to 1,60,722, the health department said.

Witheight patients dying, the COVID-19 death toll rose to 3,646, it said.

1,147 patients were discharged from various hospitals, increasingthe number of recovered cases in the state to 1,42,799, the department said in its release.

With this, Gujarat's recovery rate furtherimproved to 88.85 per cent.

52,192 tests were conducted in the last 24 hours, increasing the total of samples tested so far to 54,26,621.

