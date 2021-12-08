New Delhi [India], December 8 (ANI): Union Minister of State for Home Affairs Nityanand Rai on Wednesday, in an answer to a Starred Question in Rajya Sabha told the House that there has been a decline in the number of 'riots' in the last three years from 2018 to 2020.

Responding to a question in Upper House, the minister replied, "National Crime Records Bureau (NCRB) compiles and publishes information on crime in its publication 'crime in India'. Published reports are available till the year 2020. As per the data furnished by NCRB, no such increasing trend has been reported."

As per the data shared by the government in the Parliament, 41 people lost their lives in 2018, 23 in 2019 and 37 in 2020. Whereas, 1611 people got injured in 2018, 1135 in 2019 and 620 in 2020. (ANI)

