Pune (Maharashtra) [India], February 5 (ANI): The number of suspected cases of Guillain-Barre Syndrome (GBS) in Maharashtra has surged to 170, with 132 confirmed cases, according to a statement from the state's Health Department on Saturday.

The Health Department said, "170 suspected patients and 5 suspected deaths of GBS have been found until now. Of these 132 are diagnosed as confirmed GBS cases. 33 patients from Pune MC, 86 from newly added villages in the PMC area, 22 from Pimpri Chinchwad MC, 21 from Pune Rural and 08 from other districts. Out of these patients, 62 have been discharged till now, 61 are in ICU and 20 are on ventilators."

Additionally, the department reported that four new suspected cases were identified on Wednesday.

The Public Health Department said that Guillain-Barre Syndrome is an autoimmune condition where the body's immune system mistakenly attacks the peripheral nervous system, leading to symptoms such as muscle weakness and, in severe cases, paralysis.

Earlier, Union Health Minister JP Nadda chaired a high-level video conference meeting on Monday with Maharashtra's key health and medical ministers to review the situation regarding the outbreak of Guillain-Barre Syndrome (GBS) in the state, as per a release.

According to the release, the meeting included Maharashtra Health Minister Prakash Abitkar, Medical Education Minister Hasan Mushrif, and Jal Shakti Minister Gulab Raghunath Rao Patil. Also present were the Minister of State for Health Prataprao Jadhav and senior officials from the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare (MoHFW), as well as the Maharashtra government.

A situation update was presented by the Maharashtra government including public health measures taken by the state.

The Union Health Minister reviewed the public health measures being undertaken by the state health authorities including testing and treatment of patients affected by GBS.

He appreciated the endeavours put forth by the State health officials in handling the GBS outbreak. He emphasised that the situation was contained and under continuous monitoring.

Nadda also advised the state to work in coordination with the Centre to explore the possible causes of the outbreak to prevent recurrences in future.

He assured the State government of all support in the management of the disease.

