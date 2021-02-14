Kochi, Feb 14 (PTI) A 45-year-old nun was found dead in a quarry pond near her convent at Vazhakkala area on Sunday night, police said.

Jesna Thomas, a native of Idukki, was a resident of St Thomas convent here.

"The body has been shifted to a nearby hospital for conducting the covid test.

the mother superior of the convent informed us that the nun was undergoing treatment for depression for the last 11 years," a senior police official told PTI.

Police said the nun was reported missing from the convent from 10 AM on Sunday, following which the mother superior filed a missing person complaint.

The body was found by the locals and the convent authorities near the institution.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)