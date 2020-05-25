India News | Nurse Working in Ahmedabad Civil Hospital Commits Suicide

Ahmedabad (Gujarat) [India], May 25 (ANI): A nurse working in Ahmedabad Civil hospital committed suicide by jumping from the 10th floor of a building, a police official said on Monday.

"A nurse named Shefali Macwan working in Ahmedabad Civil Hospital committed suicide today. She jumped from the 10th floor of a building. Her family said that she was suffering from mental trauma from the last two days," said Police Inspector M S Kotwal of Ramol Police Station.

Police are investigating the case. (ANI)

