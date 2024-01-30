Bhubaneswar (Odisha) [India], January 30 (ANI): Chairman 5T and Nabin Odisha, Kartik Pandian conducted a site visit to the Inter-State Bus Terminal (ISBT), Baramunda, at the direction of Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik, in the early morning on Tuesday.

The purpose of his visit was to assess the progress of various ongoing activities aimed at ensuring the early operationalization of the facility.

The ISBT is poised to become a crucial transit hub, not only for the residents of Odisha but also for those from neighbouring states, according to a press release issued by the Chief Minister's office.

During the visit, Pandian took stock of the facilities provided for commuters, including waiting areas, sanitation facilities, bus bays, upcoming F&B outlets, lighting installations, and restroom facilities.

He appreciated the Operation Control Centre (OCC) and asvised that tech-savvy and involved leadership are necessary to run the OCC.

Pandian directed officials to make provisions for proper Odia signage and a map facility to guide commuters. He asked the BDA team to expedite the remaining finishing activities and get it ready to dedicate to the people of Odisha by mid-February 24.

Spanning over 15.5 acres of land, the ISBT Baramunda project, spearheaded by the Bhubaneswar Development Authority (BDA), aims to offer a range of passenger amenities, office spaces, parking facilities, food courts, restaurants, and commercial areas. The feel and experience will be that of an airport.

The Baramunda ISBT is a significant project that will benefit the people of Odisha by providing a modern and efficient transportation hub.

The terminal is designed to cater to the needs of passengers and provide them with a comfortable and convenient experience.

The terminal will provide a world-class travel experience to passengers and is equipped with modern amenities such as a state-of-the-art Aahaar Centre, restaurants, multistoried car parking, a pick-up/drop-off facility, a solar panel system, and a sewage treatment plant.

It also has provisions for a police facilitation centre to ensure the safety of passengers, an administrative building for managing terminal operations, toilet facilities for passengers, ramp facilities for the convenience of passengers with disabilities, and baby feeding rooms for mothers travelling with infants.

Besides, there will be a children's play area, a primary health clinic, and additional parking for seasonal buses. (ANI)

