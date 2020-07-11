Bhubaneswar, Jul 11 (PTI) In a bid to attract investments in the textile and apparel manufacturing sector, the Odisha government has said it has "world-class" infrastructure facilities, strong logistics base and skilled manpower required for such units to flourish.

Industries Minister Dibya Shankar Mishra, while addressing the 'Invest India Exclusive Investment Forum for Textiles and Apparel Sector' event on Friday, highlighted Odisha's unique competitive advantages in the textiles and apparel sector.

Also Read | India Reports Highest Single-Day Spike of 27,114 New Cases in Past 24 Hours, Tally Crosses 8 Lakh-Mark, Death Toll Rises to 22,123.

"Textile and apparel manufacturing is one of the focus sectors of the Odisha government and several firms have already set up their units in the state," he said.

The abundant skilled workforce in the state is available at competitive wage rates, Mishra said.

Also Read | Area Under Kashipur Municipal Corporation Placed Under Lockdown Due to Surge in COVID19 Cases: Live News Breaking & Coronavirus Updates on July 11, 2020.

Exports and imports can be facilitated through Paradip, Dhamra and Gopalpur ports, he said.

Industries Department Secretary Hemant Sharma said new infrastructure facilities are being developed in the state, including textiles parks in Bhadrak and Dhamra.

During the event, officials from Andhra Pradesh, Jharkhand, Karnataka, Punjab and Tamil Nadu also highlighted the investment opportunities in their respective states. PTI

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)